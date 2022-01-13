Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.