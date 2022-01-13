eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00.

eXp World stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

