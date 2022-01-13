Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research firms have commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

EIFZF traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

