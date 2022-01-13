Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

