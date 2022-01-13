Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.96

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $26.09. Euroseas shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 63,152 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESEA shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.