Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,433 shares of company stock worth $66,803,204 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

