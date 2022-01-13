Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $170,211.38 and approximately $6,819.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.01 or 0.07633643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

