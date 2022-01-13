ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,671. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

