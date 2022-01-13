Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $431,000 in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aware Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

