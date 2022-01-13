Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

