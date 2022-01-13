Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $542.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

