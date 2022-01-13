Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

