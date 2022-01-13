Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Perion Network worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

