Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDSN stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

