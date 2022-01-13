Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.73

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

