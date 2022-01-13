Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

CBOE opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

