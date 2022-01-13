Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

EPZM opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

