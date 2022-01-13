Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

