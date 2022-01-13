Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$110.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$72.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.17 and a one year high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 8.8700003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at C$4,807,508.80. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580 over the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

