Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

