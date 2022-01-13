Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Equinox Gold worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

