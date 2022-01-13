Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

