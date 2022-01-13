Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.