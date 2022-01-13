Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $547,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.06.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $760.67. 4,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,871. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $802.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

