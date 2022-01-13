Equal Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $837,370.16 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00060576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

