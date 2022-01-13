EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $24.66

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $24.00. EQT shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 34,569 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

