Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

