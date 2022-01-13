Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.35

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 23814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.