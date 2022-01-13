Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.88.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.