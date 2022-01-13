Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Cap of $192,175.48

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $192,175.48 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

