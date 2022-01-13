Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Down 4.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 12,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,504,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
