Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Down 4.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 12,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,504,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.