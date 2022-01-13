Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $741.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

