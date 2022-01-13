Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

