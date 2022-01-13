Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.