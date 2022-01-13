Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.45. 13,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,983. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.