Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors for generic competition. The recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility hurt its growth prospects and also led to the loss of AstraZeneca’s contract. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

EBS opened at $48.54 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

