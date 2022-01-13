Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 15th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.57 on Thursday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$63.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.54.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

