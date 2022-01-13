Elizabeth Trehu Sells 3,005 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $21,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

