Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,182 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

