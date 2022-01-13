Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,508 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,233,135 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

