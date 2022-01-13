Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $184.67 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $184.67 million and $3.51 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,823,375 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

