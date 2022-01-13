Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Financial Survey

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Brilliance China Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.14 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.99%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

