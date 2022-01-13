Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

