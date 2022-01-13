Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 312,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

