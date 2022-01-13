eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) vs. UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Financial Survey

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95%

This table compares UMC and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.16 $45.45 million ($0.93) -27.56

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Risk & Volatility

UMC has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UMC and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 6 5 0 2.45

eHealth has a consensus target price of $45.10, indicating a potential upside of 75.97%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than UMC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMC beats eHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

