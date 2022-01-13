eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

