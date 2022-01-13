Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $44,820.80 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 3,452,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,274. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $29,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,293,000 after buying an additional 351,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

