Ecovyst Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecovyst in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

