eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0001

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, eCash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $30.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,950,123,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

