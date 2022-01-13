Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

